Halsey signs to Columbia after parting ways with Capitol Records

Halsey has signed a new deal with Columbia Records.

In April, the '11 Minutes' singer's managers, Anti-Pop’s Jason Aron and Anthony Li, confirmed Halsey - who uses the pronouns she/they - had departed Capitol Records after eight years, however, she also teased new music is on the way.

In a statement issued to Variety, Halsey said at the time: “After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans."

The label added: “Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world.

“We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours.”

And now, the outlet has confirmed the singer is back with the major label she released her hits 'Closer' and 'Without Me' via.

While no reason for the split from Capitol's Astralwerks imprint was made clear, the 28-year-old pop star previously got into a dispute with Capitol about their song 'So Good', with the label allegedly wanting the track to go viral on TikTok before its release.

In an ironically viral TikTok, the 'Bad At Love' singer claimed the label wouldn't release the tune, “unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

They had written in the caption: “Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP.

“But my record label won’t let me.”

They later shared a clip of the track on the video-sharing app and said: “After a tremendous amount of f*** s***, ‘So Good’ is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan: Using witchcraft to take over the world.

“Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco.

“Hope you love the song.”