Kim Petras made an even better album after original record leaked online

Kim Petras admits it was "annoying" having her album leaked, but it only fired her up to "top" that record.

The pop star finally releases her 'Feed the Beast' this month, almost a year after she revealed that the original had been leaked online.

'Unholy' hitmaker Kim had admitted that becoming the victim of a leak made her feel like quitting music.

She tweeted at the time: "I'm devastated idk how all of this happened and I just wanna quit."

However, in hindsight, it pushed her to make a record that's even better.

She told POPSUGAR: "It's really like three albums combined.

"Someone leaked [my previous album], so that was annoying.

"You gotta go feed the beast and make more music. Do what you do best.' And that's exactly what I did."

Kim added: "I feel like I really took that time — which is time I would've never taken — to really top [the album] off and make sure it's the best it can possibly be.

"And now it really feels like a cohesive album. I'm proud of the message of it, which is just to go for it and do what you're most scared of."

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted she doesn't think she would be where she is today without Madonna.

The 30-year-old singer made history at this year's Grammy Awards when she became the first openly trans artist to receive the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance prize for 'Unholy' with Sam Smith and she is thrilled the Queen of Pop - who presented the pair with their accolade - has given her support and respect because she has done so much for the LGBTQ+ community.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know how good of a friend I can be to her because I'm just like, 'Confession: Ray of Light changed my life.'

"Every time I see her, I just talk about her music and how much it means to me, but it's just been the most incredible thing for me to get respected by Madonna, and for her to even know anything about me is just...

"Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. I don't think I could be here without Madonna. My mother. I grew up next to a highway in Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn't be here without her and her support."