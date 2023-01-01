Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam could be added to the English Dictionary

Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' could be added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Since the release of the pop icon's latest tune, Oxford University Press - the publisher of the English dictionary - is said to have been inundated with requests to add Padam, which is the word to describe the beating of the heart, to the resource.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Loads of fans have been contacting the Oxford English Dictionary about actually getting the word ‘Padam’ added.

“Kylie joked about it in an interview recently but now people have taken it upon themselves to make it happen.

“It has entered her fans’ vocabulary and they want to make it official.”

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker recently gushed that she is "bursting with joy" over the success of 'Padam Padam.'

The Australian singer - who became the first female artist to score a UK Number 1 album in five consecutive decades with the release of her last record 'Disco' in 2020 - returned to the charts with the lead single from her forthcoming album 'Tension' and thanked fans for the reaction as she celebrated her 55th birthday on May 28.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so so much for all the birthday messages and the 'Padam' reaction and the love, it has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can't thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much!"

'Tension' is set for release on September 22.

Meanwhile, Kylie has hinted at embarking on a tour.

She told 'Heart Breakfast': “I would love to…. we're looking into dates currently so hopefully I can make that happen."

Listen to 'Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden' weekdays from 06:30 – 10:00 and on Global Player.