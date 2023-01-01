Rudimental to headline The Hundred final

Rudimental will headline The Hundred final.

The 'Waiting All Night' hitmakers lead the musical line-up - which is curated in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing - for this year's cricket tournament, with the likes of Lottery Winners, Asha Gold, Dylan and Prima Queen also set to perform at sports grounds throughout the country during the event, which starts on 1 August.

The award-winning group - who will perform at Lord's in London on 27 August - said in a statement: “We’re excited to perform at The Hundred Final this year. We’re massive sports fan so we’re looking forward to the match.

"Also, we love that BBC Music Introducing is involved as we’re big supporters of working with emerging talent, so this is a fantastic platform for sports fans to pick up on new music. Looking forward to performing at this great event.”

Previous headliners at The Hundred have been Bastille and Jax Jones, while the likes of Self Esteem, Becky Hill and Everything Everything have also performed, and the players taking part in the tournament are as excited to see the musical acts as they are to play.

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Oval Invincibles star said, “The music last year was amazing, and as winners of the women’s tournament, we were lucky enough to see Bastille perform live at Lord’s.

"It really added to the excitement and atmosphere of The Hundred, showing that the tournament is about unmissable action on and off the pitch. I can’t wait to get a front row seat this summer and hopefully the chance to dance to Rudimental at the Final.”

As well as a live musical performance at each match, 2023 will also see the return of The Hundred's resident DJs, including BBC Radio 1's Sam + Danni, as well as players Charlie Burley and Emily Pilbeam.

