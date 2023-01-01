Duff McKagan's new solo album Lighthouse features Iggy Pop, Slash and Jerry Cantrell

Duff McKagan's new solo album will feature collaborations with Iggy Pop, Slash and Jerry Cantrell.

The Guns N' Roses bassist has dropped the title track from his third solo record 'Lighthouse', which will be released on October 20th.

Speaking about the central theme of the album, he said in a statement: "The crashing ... the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you.

"Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home.

"A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast ... a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a centre.

"Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse ... its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won't you be my lighthouse, give me light ... and bring me home."

Duff has also enlisted drummer Abe Laboriel Jr to perform on song 'Hope', which features his Guns N' Roses bandmate Slash.

Iggy teamed up with Duff on song 'Lighthouse (Reprise)', and Alice in Chains' Jerry appears on 'I Just Don't Know'.

In May, Duff dropped a new EP to mark Mental Health Awareness Month, and he revealed the title track, 'This Is The Song', came to him while he was suffering a panic attack.

He shared in a letter to fans: "This Is The Song was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight, and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole. For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed. To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: YOU ARE NOT ALONE! (sic)"

He sings: "This is the song that’s gonna save my life as I scrape for sanity."

The EP also featured the tracks 'Pass You By' and 'Can't Come To Soon'.

'Lighthouse' track list:

'Lighthouse'

'Longfeather'

'Holy Water'

'I Saw God on 10th St.'

'Fallen'

'Forgiveness'

'Just Another Shakedown'

'Fallen Ones'

'Hope' (feat. Slash)

'I Just Don't Know' (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

'Lighthouse' (Reprise) (feat. Iggy Pop)