Charlie Puth confirms recording studio make-out session with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth has confirmed he and Meghan Trainor made out in a recording studio in 2015.

The two pop stars made a splash when they kissed onstage at the American Music Awards in 2015, and the All About That Bass singer recently revealed that the two also shared a smooch in a Los Angeles recording studio while making their hit song, Marvin Gaye.

The Attention singer confirmed the kiss when asked about Meghan's recent comments during a chat with Interview.

"I had just moved to L.A and yeah, I'm not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015," Charlie, 31, told the magazine. "I also don't think I'd ever had vodka before - Grey Goose vodka."

The Dangerously singer explained that he had just moved out of his parents' house and was adjusting to his new life in Hollywood.

"I have a song and a movie coming out and one of the biggest pop stars wants to do a song with me and I’m in this fancy recording studio where I didn’t know what a runner was. They said 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'Oh, I'll just call and I'll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, 'No, we'll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world," the artist shared. "So for sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down."

Charlie added that the Made You Look singer is "one of the most brilliant songwriters" and he loves her new song, Mother.

Meghan, 29, made the revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May.

"The day we recorded Marvin Gaye - a very, like, romantic song - there was booze and we made out that night in the studio," she divulged. "And then never again. We were in that moment, the song got to me, the liquor. It was great."

Charlie is currently in a relationship with Brooke Sansone, while Meghan is expecting her second child with her actor husband Daryl Sabara.