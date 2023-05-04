NEWS Becky Hill receives BRIT Billion Award at Manchester’s Parklife Festival Newsdesk Share with :





Becky Hill has been announced as the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.



The BRIT Billion award celebrates Becky’s achievement in surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams - as calculated by the Official Charts Company. She was presented with the prestigious award backstage at Parklife Festival in Manchester’s Heaton Park on Sunday ahead of her performance.



Becky Hill said:

“1,000,000,000 streams of my music in the UK. wild. This year marks my 11th year in the music industry and for eight of them I dreamed of ‘breaking the uk’… I think this award signifies that goal being achieved! Thanks to the songwriters and producers that created this music with me over the years and thanks to YOU music lovers for listening & dancing! Now for the rest of the world! ??”



Winner of Best Dance Act two years running at the BRIT Awards 2022 and 2023, Becky Hill already has a Gold-certified top 10 album to her name in the shape of Only Honest At The Weekend. Her critically acclaimed run of hits include a number one spot on the Official Singles Chart with Gecko (Overdrive) (with Oliver Heldens) and a further four top 10 singles with the anthems Wish You Well (with Sigala), Afterglow (with Wilkinson), Crazy What Love Can Do (with David Guetta and Ella Henderson) and Remember (with David Guetta) – the latter having already amassed over 160 million streams in the UK.



Officially launched on 4th May 2023, the first wave of 13 artists to receive the BRIT Billion award included global icons ABBA, Coldplay, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, pioneering rap and hip-hop artists AJ Tracey and Headie One, and chart-dominating pop artists and singer-songwriters Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, RAYE, Rita Ora and Sam Smith. Recent recipients include Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, who received the BRIT Billion award from Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Mighty Hoopla festival, and singer-songwriter James Arthur, who was presented with his award live on BBC’s The One Show from presenters Alex Scott and Roman Kemp.



The BRIT Billion award reflects the extent to which streaming has transformed the music landscape for artists and fans alike over the past decade – more than 85% of the UK’s recorded music consumption now takes place through streaming, and in 2022 there were a record 160 billion audio streams in the UK in total.

