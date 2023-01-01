Demi Lovato found using they/them pronouns 'exhausting'

Demi Lovato found explaining they/them pronouns "absolutely exhausting".

In an interview with GQ Hype Spain, the singer/songwriter opened up about why she decided to re-adopt she/her pronouns, in addition to they/them, last year after announcing that she identifies as nonbinary in 2021.

"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting," the 30-year-old explained. "I just got tired, but for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

The former Disney star also discussed the need for nonbinary people to be accommodated via more gender-neutral spaces.

"I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it," they shared. "Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me."

She continued, "I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more (options). I think this has to change. Hopefully, with time there will be more options."

The Grammy-nominated singer came out as nonbinary in May 2021 during an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Demi said at the time.

The Cool for the Summer star re-introduced she/her pronouns in August 2022.