Sharleen Spiteri: 'The first ever gig we played was Dundee University bar our second was with Fleetwood Mac'

Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri joined Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio this afternoon [Wednesday] sharing her Golden Year of 1977. The Bellshill born singer would have been ten at the time and remembers her Dad buying Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album on vinyl - a moment that would come full circle for Sharleen and the band decades later...



Sharleen told Ken: ‘My Dad was a captain in the Merchant Navy and whenever he came home from sea we used to go into town, go to a record shop and drop a load of money in the record store.



I remember him buying the Rumours album and I can literally sing that album back-to-back, every lyric, every song and Dreams was the first song that I learnt to play on the guitar.



Funnily enough Texas’ first ever gig we played was in the bar at Dundee University but our second gig was opening up for Fleetwood Mac at the Edinburgh Playhouse. The band that were supporting them had got Top Of The Pops so we got a call from our agent saying ‘you’re opening up for Fleetwood Mac tomorrow night.’ It was the best ever. Christine McVie had Edinburgh written in giant letters across her piano and I remember thinking ‘Why wouldn’t you know where you are?’ Jump to 34 years later and I’m like ‘where are we?’ so now I get it!’

