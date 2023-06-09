Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries Matt Moeller

Eminem's adopted daughter Alaina Scott recently married her partner Matt Moeller.

Alaina announced in a Monday Instagram post that she wed her longtime boyfriend in Detroit, Michigan earlier this month.

"June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life," Alaina captioned a series of photos featuring the couple on their wedding day, along with the rest of the wedding party. "In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours."

Alaina wore an embellished mermaid gown, bejewelled headband, and a trailing veil for the ceremony, while Matt wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie.

Eminem's other daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, 27, served as one of Alaina's maids of honour.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2021 after seven years together. Alaina wrote in an Instagram post at the time, "This moment. This life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU."

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, legally adopted Alaina in the early 2000s. Her late biological mother, Dawn Scott, was the twin sister of the rapper's ex-wife Kim Mathers.

He and Kim welcomed Hailie in 1995, while he legally adopted Kim's other daughter, Stevie, 21, back in 2005.