Olivia Rodrigo to return with new single Vampire this month

Olivia Rodrigo is set to make her comeback with the new single 'Vampire' on June 30.

The 'drivers license' hitmaker will return with her first new music since her record-breaking debut studio album, 'SOUR', which turned two last month.

On what to expect from the new song, a press release stated: “‘Vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence… With ‘Vampire,’ she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.”

Olivia recently teased that her second LP is "so close to being done".

Marking the two-year milestone, she wrote on Instagram: "oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life. the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise. (sic)"

Earlier this year, Olivia teased that she has been hard at work on "so many new songs".

The Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of her and producer Dan Nigro head-banging along to a piano piece in the studio.

She captioned the clip: “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u.

“Thank u for everything.”

Olivia became the first female artist to have three solo songs on a single album reach a billion streams on Spotify.

She made history after her third hit record from 'SOUR', 'deja vu', exceeded the one-billion mark, and 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u' also crossed the milestone.

After the whirlwind success of her first record, the singer reunited with the studio wizard behind all but one of the 11 tracks on the chart-topping 2021 record, Dan Nigro.