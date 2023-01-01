Tory Lanez sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case delayed to August

Tory Lanez will now be sentenced in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case in August.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled on Tuesday that the Luv rapper's lawyers could have more time to prepare a sentencing recommendation in his shooting case.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has now been scheduled for sentencing on 7 August, while his lawyers have been instructed to hand in their sentencing recommendation by 1 August.

Prosecutors are arguing for Peterson to face 13 years in prison and deportation to his native Canada for shooting Megan in both feet in July 2020.

Peterson was convicted in December for assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In March, his lawyers appealed for a retrial, claiming that he wasn't given a fair trial due to the inclusion of certain evidence. However, the judge denied their motion last month.

Peterson shot Megan, real name Megan Pete, in both feet following a party in July 2020. She needed surgery to remove the bullet fragments after the incident.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker testified during the trial, during which Peterson's defence team claimed she was shot by her friend Kelsey Harris instead of him.