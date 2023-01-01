Take That's regrets over Robbie Williams' exit: 'We wish we could've talked more'

Take That wish the could've "talked more" in the 90s, and believe that could've stopped Robbie Williams leaving the band.

The group - now made up of Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 55 - have told how they didn't ever speak about their feelings in their heyday, which they believe is partly why Robbie quit the 'Never Forget' hitmakers in 1995.

Speaking on the band's new ITVX documentary, '30 Years in the Making', Howard said: "To have someone close to you that you can speak to about your feelings, that’s one of the things we never ever did in the 90s, hence why Robbie left.

"We never discussed what he was feeling before he left that room. We look back at that moment and think we wished we could have talked more.

"I wonder if it could have saved him leaving. It was a massive lease of life for me to get everyone back together again."

'30 Years in the Making' delves into the three-decade long relationship between Take That and their fans.

In the film, Gary praises the band's supporters as the "best in the world".

He said: "They’re the best in the world. They’ve been with us all their lives."

The documentary was created as a companion piece to the new Take That feature film 'Greatest Days', which will premiere on June 16th.

As well as exploring the challenges of bringing 'Greatest Days' to the big screen and featuring Gary, Howard and Mark, the documentary also features real-life Take That enthusiasts, including 'Britain's Got Talent' judge Alesha Dixon, TV presenting double act Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and singer Calum Scott.