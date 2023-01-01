Michael Bublé has 'talked about' moving to Australia

Michael Bublé has considered moving to Australia on a permanent basis.

Currently on tour down under, the 47-year-old Canadian singer revealed he has discussed the potential move with his family.

"I have honestly been speaking about it with my wife," the Feeling Good crooner told Woman's Day in a new interview. "We love it here so much and we love holidaying here that we've talked about it a few times. It's so far away it would be cool to have something here."

Michael referred to Australia as his "happy place".

"I love it here, this is my happy place," he confessed to Yahoo Lifestyle on Wednesday. "There was a time when I started coming here and it was like, me going on Rove or showing up at the big games and going to big footy matches and stuff, and I felt like we all knew each other."

The Grammy Award winner flew to Australia as part of his worldwide Higher Tour, performing a six-show run across the country in June before heading to New Zealand.