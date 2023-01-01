Olivia Rodrigo announces new single Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo is set to make a bold return with her newest single Vampire.

The 20-year-old hitmaker announced on Tuesday that she will finally be releasing her newest single, Vampire, which has become one of this year's most anticipated music moments.

The drivers license singer took to Instagram to make the announcement. She posted a black and white photo of herself with two plasters on her neck in her signature colour, purple. She captioned the picture, “My new song vampire is out June 30th! you can presave now. So excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!”

The track, which will be the first song that the Grammy Award winner has released since her 2021 multi-platinum album Sour, was written by the singer herself alongside producer/musician Daniel Nigro, who also worked on Sour.

According to a press release, the track will demonstrate “the sound of an artist in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.”

Over the past few months, the good 4 u singer has teased the upcoming single. In May, she shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the two-year-anniversary of Sour. At the end of the caption, she divulged, “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pink promise.”