Leigh-Anne Pinnock felt 'undervalued' in Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has admitted she felt "undervalued" and "frustrated" in Little Mix.

During an interview with Vogue, the singer opened up about feeling "overlooked" in the band which had a "predominantly white" fanbase.

The 31-year-old told the magazine, "The pop industry is very white, we did just have a predominantly white fanbase. It took me so long to understand why I was feeling so undervalued. I just blamed myself."

The singer added, "My family would be like, 'Oh, Leigh, you're getting the same money. It's fine.' I just couldn't accept that."

The Wings singer is set to launch her solo career with her debut track Don't Say Love, which will explore how she felt in the group.

"Within the group and in my career, I really felt like a lot of the time I was overlooked and undervalued. I really wanted to get that emotion across in the video: frustration, sadness, anger. I wanted to get that across in my first single, so I could just leave that girl and that feeling in the past," Leigh-Anne stated.

Despite the feelings that she expressed, the Black Magic hitmaker added that Little Mix was "the best thing that ever happened" to her.

The British girl group formed in 2011 during season eight of The X Factor UK. Leigh-Anne, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards announced that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects in 2022.

Don't Say Love will be released on Friday.