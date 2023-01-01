NEWS James Blunt: 'To hear an audience sing the words back is absolutely mind blowing' Newsdesk Share with :





James Blunt, spoke to Scott Mills on his Radio 2 show today about joining the line-up for Radio 2 in the Park, Leicester.



Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park are on sale from Wednesday 14th June at 8.15am at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark.



Scott: So we now know that Radio 2 in the park is heading to Leicester on 16th and 17th September. It's going to be a massive weekend of live music. It's like our own festival. Zoe announced the line-up this morning, including Kylie, Tears For Fears, Busted, Jessie Ware, Rick Astley. And this man: James Blunt, welcome to Radio 2. So someone told me that Radio 2 in the park will be your only festival date here in the UK, is that correct?



James: It is this year, entirely, and it’ll be for me a real thrill. I played at the same gig that you've put on twice now and each time I've had an absolute blast. So I'm really looking forward to Leicester in September. You know it's gonna be an incredible time to be there.



Scott: Last time you played for Radio 2 in the Park, you ended your set in an inflatable dinghy and sailed your way through the crowd. How are you gonna top that?



James: Do know what, I do still have the dinghy and so maybe it's time for a return.



Scott: Yes, please.



James: There's probably room for two of us.



Scott: All right. You're on.



James: Okay, I'll bring it. Let’s see what happens.



Scott: Thank you! The bit where you capsize is fantastic to watch even now.



James: Yeah. I did capsize and so getting back to stage - it was actually halfway through a song - so it was a longer set than planned as it took me about five minutes to get back to the stage.



Scott: I was gonna say, how did you get back?



James: By begging people to let me through.



Scott: What do you love about performing live to a huge crowd like this?



James: You stand up on a stage and you sing these songs with all the emotion in the world. But to hear an audience sing the words back is absolutely mind blowing. It is the greatest honour I think of the musician, to have people connect with it in a way and sing it back. It’s something I'll never get over.



Scott: Now, can I just ask you something I saw and I think it’s quite an old story, but I'd like you to tell it. When you are trying to keep a low profile, when you maybe had been going a little bit faster than you should have done on a road, and you had to do a speed awareness course.



James: Yes, on Zoom because it was Covid times. And I'm trying to speak in a low voice, so people don't necessarily recognise who I am.



Scott: Did you wear a disguise?



James: I didn't wear a disguise. No, three hours in and I thought, ‘No one's noticed they haven't picked up on it.’ And towards the end, the instructor said, ‘So, can anyone think, when you think you're speeding, is there any way that you could potentially keep calm and not speed?’, and one of the women just looked up and said, ‘You could play some James Blunt music!’. And everyone completely broke down in tears and obviously they all had spotted me and all knew that for the whole three hours.



Scott: But you thought for three hours that they hadn't?



James: Yeah totally.



Scott: We'll see you in Leicester. Thank you so much. We'll see you in September.



James: I really can't wait. It's always such a fun gig. So thanks for inviting me in the first place. I'll see you there.

