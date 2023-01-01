Niall Horan teams up with Vevo for intimate live performance series

Niall Horan has recorded intimate live recordings of songs from his latest solo album 'The Show' for Vevo's new 'Extended Play' series.

Kicking off in mid-June, the live performance series will see the artist start off performing "in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow."

A trailer shows the former One Direction star back in California where he made the album, which is in the running for number one in the UK this week.

In a statement, Niall, 29, said: “Performing live is my favourite thing to do.

“To bring the songs I’ve spent so much time with, seen through from start to finish is an amazing feeling. Shooting these performances with Vevo was a really special experience. I was able to go back to the place where I made the music, an area of California I adore and have spent a lot of time in over my career. To have these big songs played in an intimate setting is beautiful to me.”

JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing at Vevo, commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to launch this new series with Niall Horan. When we were selecting our first artist for Extended Play, we knew we needed a unique talent that checked a long list of boxes, and Niall was the perfect fit: a deeply gifted songwriter and proven performer who was looking for new and exciting ways to connect with his fans.

“Extended Play is a tribute to the candid and often unseen moments that contribute to superstardom: the jam sessions, the reworking of lyrics, the tinkering of arrangements and tweaking of melodies. It’s an opportunity for artists to articulate the deeper meaning behind their art and linger in a certain vulnerability while doing so, which can be a difficult task for those who are “on” when performing. We knew that Niall would be up to the challenge, and he did so beautifully.”

Executive Producer, Chris Pereira, added: “At the heart of this new series is the artist’s intention and their willingness to draw their listeners close to witness both contemplation and the process of creating something new that goes out into this wild world.

“It was important to us that we worked with an artist who understood the very particular vision we were trying to capture: the intimate, behind-the-scenes moments that are paramount to making the bigger, show-stopping moments of careers happen. While these “in-between” times are often quieter, there is always an incredibly distinct allure to that quiet - this is when artists can truly be themselves, and that’s the true beauty in Extended Play.”

Check out the trailer via https://youtu.be/C7LSIzYYtRA.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.