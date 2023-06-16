Queens of the Stone Age announce UK and Europe leg of The End Is Nero tour

Queens of the Stone Age are bringing ‘The End Is Nero’ tour to the UK and Europe this November.

Josh Homme and co return with their new album 'In Times New Roman...' on Friday (16.06.23), and they are set to support the LP with a batch of shows this winter.

The arena run kicks off in Amsterdam on November 4 and includes dates in Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham, before wrapping in Dublin on November 22.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (16.06.23) from 10am local time via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The 50-year-old rocker has been through hell and back; losing 11 friends, including Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins and his former bandmate Mark Lanegan, while he went through a nasty legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle.

Josh accused The Distillers frontwoman of putting their children - Camille, 17, Orrin, 11, and seven-year-old Wolf - in "great danger", and accused Dalle and her boyfriend Gunner Foxx of causing them "emotional harm".

And on top of all of that, the 'Emotion Sickness' singer has just revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, for which he underwent successful surgery and is "healing".

Josh chanelled his pain and grief into the vulnerable new record, which sounds "as brutal as it feels to be alive right now."

Asked if it's his most personal record to date, he told NME: “Yeah, of course. That’s what this is. You start dropping the armour that protects you from your insecurities, and once you drop a piece of that armour you can’t put it back on. I think on this journey of Queens of the Stone Age, there’s no armour left. It’s only about walking deeper into the darkness. That’s the way it should be. Kowtowing to my own insecurities or fears at my age is not a good look. It should be more vulnerable, not less. I also think that a lot of people are making these tuned, to-the-click records that are trying to blend in with pop music. ‘We’re rock, but we’re kind of pop too, are you okay with that?’ We wanted to be like: ‘No, we’re going to make something that sounds as brutal as it feels to be alive right now.’”

November 4 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

November 5 – Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

November 7 – Paris – Accor Arena

November 8 – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

November 9 – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

November 11 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

November 12 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis

November 14 – Manchester – AO Arena

November 15 – London – The O2

November 18 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

November 19 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

November 20 – Stockton-on-Tees – Globe Theatre

November 22 – Dublin – 3Arena