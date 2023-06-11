BLACKPINK's Jennie leaves stage mid-song due to 'deteriorating condition'

BLACKPINK's Jennie had to leave the stage mid-song during a concert due to a "deteriorating condition".

The 27-year-old singer was performing with the group in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday (11.06.23) when she had to depart the show early, and didn't return for the rest of the gig.

Record label and talent agency YG Entertainment said in a statement on fan platform on WeVers: "Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition.

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.

"Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.

"Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible."

Fan-captured videos of the performance show Jennie walking off stage while the band - also made up of Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo - were singing 'Lovesick Girls'.

BLACKPINK are due to continue their 'Born Pink' world tour in Sydney, with two sold-out shows at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday (16.06.23) and Saturday (17.06.23), and they will head to Auckland, New Zealand, later this month.

One of Jennie's latest projects has seen her make her acting debut in Sam Levinson’s new HBO show 'The Idol', alongside Lily Rose-Depp, The Weeknd, and Troye Sivan.