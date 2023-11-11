Michael Clifford is expecting his first child

Michael Clifford has announced that he is going to be a dad.

The 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) guitarist announced via People that he and his wife, Crystal Leigh, are expecting their first baby together.

“I’m filled with excitement and also nerves,” Michael, 27, told People. “I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

“I’m over the moon!!” Crystal Leigh, 33, added. “Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I’d like to think it’s the baby’s good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it’s probably just the hormones.”

The Yungblood singer also took to Instagram to share the happy news. He shared a photo of himself and Crystal Leigh holding scan photos and sweetly captioned it, “You’re already everything. Baby Clifford 11/11/23.”

The comment section of the post quickly filled with congratulations. Twilight actor Taylor Lautner wrote, “Congrats guys!”

The expecting couple tied the knot in January 2021.