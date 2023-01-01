Haim responds to claims that Este pretends to play bass

Haim has hit back at claims that Este pretends to play bass on stage.

The three sisters, Este, Alana, and Danielle, took to Instagram on Sunday to shut down a claim that Este, 37, was “just acting” during a recent live performance.

An Instagram user commented on a video posted by NME of the sisters performing at the Governor's Ball in New York, writing, “Is it just me or is that bassist just acting?”

In the video, Este can be seen theatrically playing the instrument on stage during their song, My Song 5.

The American band initially responded from their official joint account, “Lol, I can’t believe this s**t is still happening.”

Shortly after, the band shared a screenshot of the comment on their Instagram story and added, “I’m so used to seeing this s**t on every f**king video of us playing ever, but I’m so over it. don’t ever say we don’t play our f**king instruments.”

The comment section under the video was quickly filled with support for the band. One fan commented, "It’s 2023 and there are still men saying s**t about women in music and saying they’re not actually playing."

The indie rock band, which was formed in 2007, have had two UK number-one albums and won several awards including a Brit Award in 2021.