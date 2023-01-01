BLACKPINK's Jennie leaves stage midway through Melbourne concert

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim left the stage halfway through the group's concert due to a medical condition on Sunday.

The K-pop singer abruptly left the stage during the second night of the girl group's Born Pink World Tour shows in Melbourne, Australia.

Following the show, the group's agency YG Entertainment released a statement to inform fans that Jennie "was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition".

"Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability," the statement explained.

"Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible," the agency added.

After the 27-year-old departed the stage, the three remaining members, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, explained to the crowd that their bandmate was feeling unwell. They continued the performance to the end without Jennie.

The Pink Venom singers are expected to perform at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Friday, but it is currently unknown if Jennie will be well enough to join her bandmates.