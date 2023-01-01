Jessie J finally reveals son's name

Jessie J has finally revealed the name of her first child.

The Price Tag singer took to Instagram on Monday to announce her baby boy's name a month after he was born.

The 35-year-old shared a sweet photo of her baby and captioned it, "Mans like... Sky Safir Cornish Colman."

The day before the name reveal, Jessie, real name Jessica Cornish, posted a heartfelt message along with a sweet video showing clips of the first month with the newest addition to her family.

She wrote, "Tomorrow you are one month old. It felt like one long best day of my entire life. Mummy and daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared my pain. Please join me in sharing my joy."

Jessie also recently confirmed the identity of her partner and the father of her son; professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Speaking about Chanan, 39, the Bang Bang singer wrote in an Instagram story, "I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant with not one issue during. Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life."

The performer's Instagram comment section has been flooded with well wishes. Hilary Swank wrote, "Congratulations, isn't it the most extraordinarily magical thing in the entire world? There truly is no other love like it. Our babies are only two months ahead of your precious boy and it feels just like yesterday."