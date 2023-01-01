Kelis and Bill Murray 'blessed, rich and happy' amid romance rumours

(Cover) - EN Showbiz (Regional) - Kelis has told her followers that she and Bill Murray are "both blessed, rich and happy" amid ongoing romance rumours.

The Milkshake singer was inundated with questions about the rumoured relationship when she posted a series of bikini snaps on Instagram over the weekend.

She responded to one comment, which read, "Bill got you out by riding his wave lol media is destroying y'all (sic)."

The 43-year-old didn't explicitly confirm or deny the speculation when she replied, "Lol yeah maybe for now everyones dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing (laughing emoji) now that's funny."

Kelis sparked romance rumours with the Ghostbusters star when they were photographed together at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London in early June.

The U.S. Sun later reported that Bill, 72, had been seen watching Kelis perform at multiple gigs, and that their pair had been spotted together at the same hotel. A source for the outlet said they "have been getting close for a while" after initially meeting in the U.S.

The singer broke her silence on the speculation as she responded to an earlier comment under the same set of photos.

"Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?" one fan wrote, to which Kelis replied: "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

She was previously married to Mike Mora, who died aged 37 in March last year after a battle with stomach cancer.

Meanwhile, Bill split from his second wife Jennifer Butler in 2008.