Kylie Minogue wows with 'very last minute' surprise slot at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Kylie Minogue says her surprise performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was so "last minute," it was "almost a surprise" for her.

The Princess of Pop wowed 80,000 gig-goers with her spicy choreography for her latest hit 'Padam Padam' at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (11.06.23) and also got to perform her noughties classic 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'.

Kylie is quoted by The Mirror as saying to the press backstage: "It was the best surprise. It was almost a surprise for me, it really was very last minute. We just flew on in.

"To be able to do ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ after, I had the best time. Thanks to everyone."

The 55-year-old singer wowed in a flowy red gown and matching thigh-high boots as she belted out the euphoric dance hit.

The 'All the Lovers' hitmaker later posted on Instagram: "When you're about to PADAM PADAM at WEMBLEY STAAAAADIUUUM! What a treat to surprise you all at Summertime Ball."

The UK's 2023 Eurovision entrant Mae Muller was another surprise guest at the summer concert, performing 'I Wrote A Song'.

Sunday also saw performances from the Jonas Brothers and Adam Lambert.

Kylie recently gushed that she is "bursting with joy" over the success of 'Padam Padam.'

The legendary pop star - who became the first female artist to score a UK Number 1 album in five consecutive decades with the release of her last record 'Disco' in 2020 - returned to the charts with the lead single from her forthcoming album 'Tension' to critical acclaim and thanked fans for the reaction as she celebrated her 55th birthday on May 28.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so so much for all the birthday messages and the 'Padam' reaction and the love, it has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can't thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much!"

'Tension' is set for release on September 22.