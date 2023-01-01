Britney Spears and Kevin Federline hit back at 'repulsive' report claiming singer is on drugs

Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have slammed a "repulsive" report claiming the singer is abusing meth.

Over the weekend, reports published in The Sun and the Daily Mail claimed the former dancer had told them that he feared that the Toxic singer is taking crystal meth.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Britney addressed the articles and told her followers it "breaks (her) heart" to see Kevin and their sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, making such claims.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that," she wrote.

"So you guys go behind my back and talk about me ... it breaks my heart and the news is so low ... I've always felt like the news bullies me ... It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things."

In a statement on his Instagram Stories, Kevin claimed that he "severed ties" with journalist Daphne Barak in March after a series of headline-grabbing interviews and insisted the new meth reports were made up.

"It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun," he wrote. "Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today."

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart also fired off a legal letter to The Daily Mail asking its editors to "immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story and conduct an internal investigation regarding this matter and the abuse of Britney and her children".

"Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today's standards of 'journalism' and the unfair scrutiny she has faced," he fiercely stated in the letter.

Britney and Kevin were married between 2004 and 2007. She recently gave him permission to relocate their boys to Hawaii.