Jimmie Allen dropped by record label after second sexual assault lawsuit

Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label after being sued for sexual assault by a second woman.

Record label BBR Music Group dropped the country music star hours after a second woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

The label's official statement, obtained by Billboard on Friday, read, "BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster."

Allen had previously been suspended by the label on 11 May after his former day-to-day manager claimed that he had raped her while on a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021. In addition to the rape claim, she also alleged that Allen repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months from 2020 to 2022 and was fired when she complained about his alleged behaviour.

On Friday, a second woman filed a lawsuit accusing Allen of assault, battery, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress. She claimed he sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room in July 2022 and filmed the encounter without her consent.

Allen issued a denial following the first lawsuit, writing in a statement, "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.

"The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defence to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

He has yet to respond to the second legal action.