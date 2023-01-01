Jessie J marks one month of motherhood with touching message to son

Jessie J has shared moments from the birth of her son as she marked her first month as a mother.

The Domino singer and her partner Chanan Safir Colman welcomed their baby into the world in May, and Jessie has given fans a glimpse into her experience of motherhood so far.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 35-year-old star posted clips showing her crying as she held her son for the first time, Chanan planting a gentle kiss on the newborn's head, and an adorable shot of the baby yawning.

“Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life,” she wrote in a post to accompany the video. “Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy.”

Jessie also touched upon the miscarriage she suffered in 2021, as she called upon fans to celebrate the special milestone of her son’s first month in the world.

“And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy,” she wrote.

Chanan has also been marking the event, taking to his own social media account to pay tribute to the newborn.

In the post, the basketball player released a black and white shot of him holding the baby and seemingly revealed the name of their little boy.

“So that happened! Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old,” Chanan wrote on Instagram.

“And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant…

“When you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.

“Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you.”

Chanan has promised to do everything in his power to keep his son safe and to help him grow up knowing he is loved and appreciated.

“Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I'll always protect you,” he said. “Teach you right from wrong... and of course love you unconditionally.”