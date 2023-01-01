NEWS J Hus in running for first Number 1 single with 'Who Told You' featuring Drake Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



J Hus is on track to debut at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Drake collab Who Told You. It would be the Stratford star’s first-ever Number 1, while it would help Drake land his landmark seventh chart-topper.



After reaching the Top 10 last week, Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry’s Dancing Is Healing could vault into the Top 5 (5).



Fresh from scoring her highest-charting UK hit in over a decade, Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam continues to hypnotise, and is expected to rise two to Number 10 on Friday.



The UK’s current Number 1 artists Dave & Central Cee could see two tracks from their Split Decision EP climb; Trojan Horse (11) and UK Rap (13) are both up for new peaks.



Dundee DJ Hannah Laing and vocalist RoRo’s breakthrough hit Good Love is also on the up (16) and finally, Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson are on track to take 0800 Heaven to a Top 20 debut (20).

