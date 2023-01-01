NEWS Alicia Keys announces world premiere of original stage musical 'Hells Kitchen' Newsdesk Share with :





International superstar and 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys has announced the World Premiere of her new original stage musical HELL’S KITCHEN which will open November 19th as part of New York theatrical institution The Public Theater’s 2023-2024 Season. The stunning musical production features new music and lyrics by the global superstar and is inspired by and loosely based on Keys’ own early life in the famed New York City neighbourhood. HELL’S KITCHEN runs October 24-December 10. Public Theater Supporter Plus tickets for Fall 2023 shows will go on sale on Tuesday, June 13 and Public Theater Supporter tickets on Thursday, June 15. Full-price single tickets will be available on Tuesday, July 18. For more information, visit publictheater.org.



Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz bring their exhilarating coming-of-age musical HELL’S KITCHEN to The Public this fall with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, direction by musical theatre giant and Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen) and Music Supervisor and Co-Orchestrator Adam Blackstone. HELL’S KITCHEN is an unforgettable new show featuring original, new music as well as the soulful, iconic hit songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys. It explores many societal issues facing young people about identity, belonging and finding yourself in the concrete jungle and elsewhere, navigating life and love.



In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream. Ali’s mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made. When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbour playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future.



The Public Theater’s Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up today for The Public’s 2023-24 Season at their landmark Astor Place home on 425 Lafayette Street with an innovative and dynamic slate of new productions and ongoing mission-driven programming. Eustis called HELL’S KITCHEN “an astonishing, ground-breaking musical by one of the most beloved and brilliant artists that New York has ever produced.”



The cast of HELL’S KITCHEN will include Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Badia Farha (Understudy), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David A. Guzman (Ensemble), Crystal Monee Hall (Crystal/Ensemble), Gianna Harris (Understudy), Chris Lee (Knuck), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Maleah Joi Moon (Ali), Onyxx Noel (Understudy), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), William Roberson (Understudy), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Maria/Ensemble), Donna Vivino (Understudy), and Lamont Walker II (Riq).



The creative team of HELL’S KITCHEN will include scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owens, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.