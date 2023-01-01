Perrie Edwards trying 'every sound out there'

Perrie Edwards is experimenting with "every sound out there" for her debut solo album.

The Little Mix singer has reportedly lined up a staggering 11 producers and songwriters to work with her on her upcoming new material because she's determined to offer fans "the best" music she can.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's No Filter column: "Perrie has a revolving door of hitmakers at her home studio in Cheshire, writing with everyone from Raye to legendary Steve Mac - who boasts 31 number one singles int he UK alone - as well as obscure US rock band Before You Exit.

"She's experimenting with every sound out there and churning out hits

"Only the best will make the cut - she's ensuring fans won't be disappointed."

Perrie - who has 22-month-old son Axel with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - has already registered a track called 'Same Place, Different View' with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

The 'Shout Out to my Ex' hitmaker recently admitted she has been having "so much fun" in the recording studio working on her solo tracks.

She told OfficialCharts.com: "It’s all going really well. I’m just having so much fun experimenting with different sounds. It’s really good. I’m so lucky, I’m working with such amazing people. “I’m really grateful. I want to make music that I love.”

And Perrie previously insisted she's not rushing to bring out her solo music.

She told Grazia magazine: "I don't have a set timeline. My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be, the fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun."