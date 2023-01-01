SZA is "scared" of being famous.

During an interview with Elle, the Kill Bill singer admitted she had to take time out to "mentally prepare" for the chat because of her struggles with anxiety.

"Some people think that, like, me having anxiety or me being shy or struggling with self-esteem is an act," the 33-year-old shared. "I'm just, dead-a*s, a person. Everybody else has feelings and fears. Why wouldn't I be scared to be famous? Would you be scared to be famous? Because I'm famous, I'm not allowed to be scared? I wasn't born famous. I had regular quiet-a*s parents from a small town like everybody else. And I guess at some point I'm supposed to acclimate to all of this?"

SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, has often spoken about her anxiety in the past. After the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the singer shared several photos of the event and opened up about struggling to be out in public.

"I hate being outside more than I can explain. I have really debilitating anxiety and I'm only posting these cause Y'all woulda found em anyway. Thank you to my team n my mama. Least I'm alive (sic)," she wrote.

SZA is currently in the middle of the European leg of her SOS tour. The trek, which began in February, will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on 29 October.