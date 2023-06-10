The Script thank fans for support following death of Mark Sheehan

Danny O'Donoghue "wouldn't have been able to get through" the death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan without their fans.

The 42-year-old singer is the frontman of Irish rock band The Script alongside drummer Glen Power and following the death of their guitarist Mark - who passed away in April at the age of 46 after a brief illness - has thanked fans for their support as he introduced the track 'If You Could See Me Now' whilst they were supporting Pink on her Summer Carnival Tour.

Speaking live on stage at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday (10.06.23), he said: "We wouldn't get through times like this if it wasn't for people like you guys. Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts, this is the first time we've been able to play it again since. Thank you for the support you've given us, all the texts, all the messages. Honestly, for us and his family, people are saying prayers and that's what we need now more than ever. He was so excited to come and play all these Pink shows with us. And so we're going to dedicate this song to him now, it's called 'If You Could See Me Now'."

Following the death of their bandmate -who is also survived by his wife Rina and their children Cameron, Avery, and Lil - the 'Hall of Fame' rockers immediately paid tribute to the tragic star as a "much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend."

Their statement said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The Script were supporting global superstar Pink at her 'Summer Carnival Tour' and will continue to tour the UK with the 'So What' songstress including her dates at BST Hyde Park on June 24 and 25 and will appear at a select number of her European dates.

SETLIST

1. 'Superheroes'

2. 'Rain'

3. 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved'

4. 'Paint the Town Green'

5. 'If You Could See Me Now'

6. 'Something Unreal'

7. 'For the First Time'

8. 'Breakeven'

9. 'Hall of Fame'