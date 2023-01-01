Alison Goldfrapp rules out Goldfrapp reunion

Alison Goldfrapp says Goldfrapp had “a pretty good stint”.

The ‘Ooh La La’ hitmaker would “never say never” to working with her former bandmate Will Gregory, 63, again but revealed they have no “plans” to get back into the studio together as they are both busy with solo projects.

The 57-year-old singer told Electric Sound magazine: “I’ve worked Will for over 20 years and we’ve released seven albums, so I’d say we’ve had a pretty good stint together.

“Will has always had other projects in between, going off and doing his thing, and I’ve always wanted to do my thing for a long time. Everything is great, it’s all good between us - we had a catch up only yesterday - but neither of us has plans to make any new music together. We’d never say never, but he’s doing thing and I’m focusing on mine…”

Alison reflected on how their sound has “always been a hybrid” of genres and never fit into “rigid categories”.

She said: “I remember being at an awards ceremony once and they had very specific categories. You know, dance music, rock music, and so on. I hated those rigid categories. But everybody would ask, ‘What are Goldfrapp? Are they dance? Are they electronic?’ We’d always been a hybrid.”

Alison enthused about how “important” for her to be working on something she is passionate about.

She said: “I’m a creative person, so I always like to be doing something or making something. As an artist, I think that it’s important to feel excited about what you’re doing… and I’m incredibly excited about what I’m doing.