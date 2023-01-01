Niall Horan's girlfriend inspired 'happier' tracks on album

Niall Horan's girlfriend inspired some of the "happier" tracks on his new album.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter's third solo album 'The Show' features songs inspired by his love Amelia Woolley and Niall revealed it felt good to write love songs that were not about heartbreak.

He told ET Canada: "Yeah, 100 per cent. I’m in a relationship, so I think that comes with [it].

"Usually it’s the love songs are heartbreak songs, so it’s nice to be able to write better, you know, more happier stuff.”

However, Niall admitted that Amelia was "taken aback" to have some songs written about her.

He said: "I think she’s just like, what? Really? She’s like, taken aback, I suppose."

Although Niall told Bustle "that's dead right" when he was told it seemed like he was madly in love, he insisted he wants to keep his love life as private as possible.

He said: "If everyone knew everything, [my songwriting] wouldn’t be as candid, would it? There’d be all these theories, and I’m not in town for that. I’m here to write what’s on my brain, and love happens to be one of those things that’s flying around me.”

The pair have been dating since early 2020.