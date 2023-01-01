Lewis Capaldi praised for putting mental health first

Roman Kemp is proud of Lewis Capaldi for putting his mental health first.

Lewis recently announced he was taking three weeks off from touring in order to look after himself and even though it means he will miss the Capital FM Summertime Ball, which Roman hosts, Roman thinks he has done the right thing.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Of course I’m gutted we won’t see him — but actually I’m really proud of him for speaking out.

“It’s so important people understand it’s OK to take time out and look after yourself and your mental wellbeing — so somebody like Lewis who is so honest and open with fans can make a real difference.

"I sent him a message wishing him well and hopefully he’ll feel back to his best again soon.

"But it’s so brave to speak out, especially when you are at the very top of your game like he is.

“There’s an assumption that if you’re very successful and things are going well you can’t struggle with mental health, but that just isn’t true.

"He’s setting a great example to people and I wish him all the best.”

Lewis, 26, recently announced that he would be taking time out until Glastonbury later this month for the sake of his "mental and physical" health.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone, hope you're well This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all.

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands."