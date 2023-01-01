NEWS Dave & Central Cee score record-breaking Number 1 with 'Sprinter' Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee pull up in the Sprinter for a record-breaking Number 1 debut on the Official Chart, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



The powerhouse duo’s first official collaboration nets Dave his third UK Number 1 single – following 2018’s Funky Friday with Fredo and last year’s Starlight – and Central Cee’s first-ever chart-topping single, having previously peaked at Number 2 with Doja in 2022.



As well as clinching the biggest opening week of the year so far, Sprinter tops the Official Singles Chart with 108,200 chart units, including a record-breaking 13.4 million streams - the biggest week of streams for a rap single ever, according to Official Charts Company data, surpassing Stormzy’s Vossi Bop which racked up 12.7m in seven days in May 2019.



They’ve also earned the biggest first week of streams since Adele’s Easy On Me debuted with a record-breaking 24 million streams during its first seven days in October 2021.



Two more tracks from Dave & Central Cee’s new, surprise collaborative EP Split Decision debut in the Top 20 today, too; Trojan Horse (14) and UK Rap (17).



Meanwhile it’s also a big week for Irish dance vocalist Jazzy, who rises three places to Number 3 with her breakthrough solo smash Giving Me. Jazzy now out-peaks the song that introduced her to the Official Chart, Belters Only’s Make Me Feel Good, which reached Number 4 last year.



Switch Disco are also up one to a new peak with React ft. Ella Henderson (4), Loreen’s Tattoo proves its remarkable staying power, rebounding three (7) and Rudimental enjoy their first Top 10 single since 2018 with Dancing Is Healing ft. Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry (8).



Skimming the edge of the Top 10, Kylie Minogue leaps 11 places to Number 12, making Padam Padam officially her highest-charting single in the UK in well over a decade, since Higher with Taio Cruz hit Number 8 in 2011. The hypnotic electro-pop tune proves that Kylie’s chart renaissance is well and truly not just a flash in the pan.



And we have more to celebrate as another icon makes her return to the Official Singles Chart this week. The Queen of Pop Madonna returns today with Popular - her collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti taken from HBO’s The Idol - debuting at Number 21. It’s her 72nd Top 40 single, and highest-charting UK hit since the Number 3-peaking Celebration in 2009.



Further down, we have Dua Lipa’s Barbie movie soundtrack Dance The Night (13) reaching new highs, while Dundee DJ Hannah Laing and vocalist RoRo are this week’s biggest risers, rocketing 41 places to enter the Top 40 for the first time ever with Good Love (22).



It’s also time to welcome Jorja Smith back to the Official Chart. The acclaimed vocalist and songwriter’s latest single Little Things is up 17 places (28), becoming her first Top 40 entry in four years.



The Jonas Brothers continue to rise with the quirky Waffle House (30), Becky Hill & Lewis Thompson manoeuvre to a new peak on Side Effects (35), and Jamaica-born dancehall artist Byron Messia makes his Top 40 debut as Talibans rises 30 (37).



And finally, Atlanta rapper Kali is up seven with her breakthrough smash Area Codes (39), which becomes her first Official Chart Top 40 hit.

