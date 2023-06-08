Drake leads Bet Awards Nominations with seven nods

Today, BET announces “BET Awards” 2023 nominees, with Drake leading the nominations, scoring seven. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. “BET Awards” 2023 will air on MTV UK on Monday 26th June at 10pm.
Culture’s Biggest Night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the LIVE telecast on BET. “BET Awards” 2023 nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
Drake claims the top spot at “BET Awards” 2023 with seven nominations. Drake’s nominations include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait For You with Future and Tems.
In October of last year, GloRilla was named a BET Amplified Artist. She gave an electrifying performance at the “BET Hip Hop Awards,” where she won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Today, Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as GloRilla, has six nominations, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for Anyways, Life’s Great, ‘Video Of The Year’ for Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B, and ‘Best Collaboration’ for her features with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”).
21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.
Culture’s biggest night, “BET Awards,” has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the last two consecutive years and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22). “BET Awards” is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.
Voting for “BET Awards” 2023 Viewer’s Choice Award begins June 8, 2023, and ends June 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM ET. Cast your vote here: https://www.bet.com/viewerschoice23
Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee and Executive Produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.
The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2023 are:
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life's Great Glorilla
Breezy Chris Brown
God Did Dj Khaled
Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance Beyoncé
Sos Sza
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Sza
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Big Energy (Remix) Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Call Me Every Day Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
Can't Stop Won't Stop King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
Creepin' Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
F.N.F. (Let's Go) Hitkidd & Glorilla
Tomorrow 2 Glorilla & Cardi B
Wait For U Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
We (Warm Embrace) Chris Brown
2 Million Up Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey Feat. Rob49
About Damn Time Lizzo
Bad Habit Steve Lacy
First Class Jack Harlow
Kill Bill Sza
Tomorrow 2 Glorilla & Cardi B
Video Director Of The Year
A$Ap Rocky For Awge
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bless Me Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Finished (Live) Tamela Mann
I've Got Joy Cece Winans
Kingdom Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
New Tye Tribbett
One Moment From Glory Yolanda Adams
The Better Benediction (Pt.2) Pj Morton Feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
About Damn Time Lizzo
Break My Soul Beyoncé
First Class Jack Harlow
Jimmy Cooks Drake Feat 21 Savage
Kill Bill Sza
Last Last Burna Boy
Super Freaky Girl Nicki Minaj
Wait For U Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (Uk)
Ella Mai (Uk)
Ko (South Africa)
L7Nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (Uk)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (Uk)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (Uk)
Werenoi (France)
Bet Her
About Damn Time Lizzo
Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Break My Soul Beyoncé
Her Megan Thee Stallion
Lift Me Up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
Players Coi Leray
Special Lizzo
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry