Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy rekindle romance

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy have seemingly rekindled their romance.

The former One Direction star seemed to confirm that he is back together with influencer Kate as they left a London club on Thursday night hand in hand.

The couple were spotted leaving the private members' club Annabel's, with Liam protectively putting his hand on the model's back.

The pair had been living together in London, however, it was reported in early May that Kate had moved out and returned to her home in the United States.

"There was no big row or anything - it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways," a source told The Sun at the time. "In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky - they both realised that."

Until Thursday, the pair had last been spotted together on a night out in April.

Liam, 29, and Kate, 24, began dating in October 2022 and made their red-carpet debut that December at the British Fashion Awards.

The Strip That Down singer was previously engaged to model Maya Henry on and off between 2019 and May 2022.

Liam also shares son Bear, six, with ex-girlfriend Cheryl, who he dated for two and a half years.