Janelle Monáe reveals how she applies Prince's advice to her life

Janelle Monáe has revealed how she has applied advice from Prince to her own life.

The Make Me Feel singer joined Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show on Friday to discuss her new album The Age of Pleasure.

During the interview, the 37-year-old admitted the Purple Rain singer's advice to "cut everything down in half" has aided her own approach to life.

"That's what Prince would say to his band," she explained to the host. "He would be like, sometimes when people have jitters or nervous or whatever, they play too fast or they're talking fast. He's like, 'Cut everything down in half.' And I take that approach in life."

Janelle continued, "Sometimes you have to say no. Sometimes you'll miss out on opportunities that you think could have taken you to the next level. That fear, you got to deal with that. I have to realise being present for me is my north star."

Janelle and Prince worked on music together before he passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Glass Onion actor divulged her thoughts on AI and the future of music, stating the industry will have to "figure out" how to integrate the technology because "it's not going away".

"We're going to live in a world right now where you can't differentiate The Beatles from The AI Beatles from the Beach Boys," Janelle predicted. "If they put it out and you hear it and you're like, oh, that's really them."

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle's fourth studio album, was released on Friday.