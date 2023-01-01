Liam Gallagher says 'delusional' Noel wants Oasis reunion now because of divorce

Liam Gallagher has insinuated that brother Noel of stoking up Oasis reunion talk because he needs the money for his impending divorce.

Guitarist Noel, 56, has been fielding questions about the possibility of him and his younger sibling finally burying the hatchet following their 2009 fight which ended the band and getting back on stage together.

Most recently, in a US radio interview, Noel dared Liam, 50, to pick up the phone and call him to pitch his reunion idea.

Speaking to Seattle station 98.9 KPNW, Noel said: "He’s gonna have to call me. He’s gonna have to get somebody to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last 10 f****** years, or whatever it is. He doesn’t want it. And he knows that neither of us are particularly f****** interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it, I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing, I couldn’t give a flying f*** one way or the other. But he keeps going about it, so OK, f****** call us then, let’s see what you’ve got to say, you’ve made up all these imaginary ground rules down the years and told kids, it’s happening, it’s happening now, it’s coming, it’s definitely happening, blah, blah, blah.

“I dare him. I f****** dare you to call me. You won’t call me, because if you do call me and I go, ‘Actually, that’s a good idea. Actually, that might work.’ Then the a*** falls out of his trousers, because then he’s got to be in the same room as me, and we both know how that ends up.

“So call me. Stop tweeting, you’re bigger than that, you’re better than that.”

Liam has now fired back insisting his big brother is only interested in reuniting with him because he is set to lose a lot of cash to estranged wife Sara MacDonald, whom he split from earlier this year. But the singer is still bitter that Noel was nowhere to be seen when he was going through his own bitter divorce from All Saints star Nicole Appleton in 2013.

Mocking Noel's outburst by comparing him to legendary WWE wrestler Ric Flair, Liam tweeted: "Rkids been in usa 2 days and he’s turned into RIC FLAIR it’s coming up it’s DARE."

When a Twitter follower suggested that Noel was "on the sniff" as "he might need the cash for when his old bird gets the broom out in the divorce settlement", Liam responded: "Exactly nowhere to be seen when I was going through my snizzle in fact he was putting the boot rite in Bumbaclart."

In more tweets attacking Noel, Liam insistsed it is Noel who should call him after destroying Oasis when he walked out.

He ranted: "He’s lost the plot thinks by playing mind games he’s gonna win over the fans all his doing now is getting asked about me in his interviews while promoting his new drip, snookered himself once again little tart.

"He split the band up put lots of people out of jobs ruined many folks lives and he wants me to do the calling he is DELUSIONAL he can call me though id love to hear from him it’s been to long. (sic)"