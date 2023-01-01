Garth Brooks wants to bring back Chris Gaines

Garth Brooks wants to revive his rock alter ego Chris Gaines.

The 61-year-old country music legend released an album under the rock persona back in 1999 and as well as relishing the "challenge" it offered him, the 'Lost in You' singer knows his alternative direction appealed to a lot of fans.

In an interview at Billboard Country Live in Nashville earlier this week, he said: “The Gaines project was a lot of time put in — because it’s not natural, you’re acting on a record — but I want to do it simply for people who love the Gaines project.

"And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for me. It challenged me as a vocalist.

"So I don’t know when we’re going to get to it, but it’s on the list."

The 'Garth Brooks...in the Life of Chris Gaines' album was perceived as a greatest hits project of songs from Chris' non-existent five previous albums and was originally meant to be released alongside a film about the Australian rock star's back story, but the movie was never made.

And Garth admitted he'd like to record the original records as Chris.

He said: "The five albums have to come out.

"I don't know if it's because I'm 114 years old, but now everything takes three hours more than it took time to do before."

Elsewhere during the session, the 'Friends in Low Places' singer revealed he is working on a duets album with wife Tricia Yearwood, as well as another record that will feature performances with a range of other artists - who he declined to name - which will be released later this year and will feature both old and new songs.