Pink performs with daughter on opening night of European tour

Pink performed with her daughter on the opening night of her summer tour.

The 43-year-old hitmaker was joined by her daughter Willow on the opening night of her European Summer Carnival 2023 Tour on Wednesday night in Bolton.

The 12-year-old, who was dressed in a pink striped dress, joined her mother to sing their duet Cover Me In Sunshine, a song that the mother-daughter duo released in 2021.

Pink's husband, off-road truck racer Carey Hart, shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, writing: “so proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @Pink !!!!”

He continued, “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a**!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time.”

Pink and Willow aren’t the only famous mother-daughter pair performing together this year. Beyonce has been joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, for several shows on her Renaissance World Tour.

The What About Us singer will perform in Sunderland and Birmingham before heading to the Netherlands, Belgium, France and then return to the UK to perform in London.

The support act for the tour is the Irish rock band, The Script.