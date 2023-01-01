NEWS Noel Gallagher: 'I’m not playing TOTPs live, I’d rather get drunk in the bar and then mime badly’ Newsdesk Share with :





Noel Gallagher popped in for a chat with Jackie Brambles today [Thursday] on Greatest Hits Radio and the High Flying Birds front man reminisced about the joys of appearing on Top of the Pops at the start of his Oasis career...



‘It was only after our first Top of the Pops appearance that my Mum accepted what we were doing was in any way valid. She was like ‘What are you doing in London?’ and we had to tell her ‘We’re on Top of the Pops. We’ve been telling you we’re amazing.’



It’s like you’ve made it when you did Top of the Pops - that was it. But great as it is, it kind of shatters the illusion because I always thought everyone that was on was a multi-millionaire. We turned up in a diesel transit van that somebody had put petrol in, so it broke down. It was all a comedy of errors.’



‘But we used to love going and I think we were the only band ever to refuse to play live. Everybody else was like ‘can we play live on Top of the Pops?’ and we were like ‘I’m not playing live I’d rather get drunk in the bar to be honest with you and then mime badly’.’

