Rebel Wilson launches record label

Rebel Wilson has set up her own record label with Warner Music.

The Pitch Perfect alum has signed with Warner Music and will have her own label named Rebellionaire. The multitalented 43-year-old will release soundtracks for musicals sent through her scholarship program.

"Take the b out of billionaire and replace it with an r for Rebel," the actress jokingly told Deadline.

The new label's first release will be the soundtrack for her upcoming directorial debut The Deb, which had originally been a stage musical written by Hannah Reilly.

The musical was submitted to the Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission in 2022 and it came in first place.

Rebel revealed that the soundtrack would feature ballads, a capella songs, pop songs and "hip-hop elements". She added, "It contains some spicy lyrics, including one song called F**k My Life."

Rebel launched the scholarship in 2019 to give young female writers an opportunity to be mentored by her and grow their careers in the industry. Winners would be given a $15,000 (£12,000) playwriting commission as well as an opportunity to spend a year at the Australian Theatre for Young People.

"Basically, one person wins it and then I mentor them for a year," the Senior Year star explained. "And as part of it, they have to pitch a show and write the show and hopefully finish it by the end of the year."

The Deb follows three girls whose lives are turned upside down after one of them gets kicked out of a posh city school and sent to a bush town far from the city.

The Deb is set to begin shooting in October in rural New South Wales, Australia.