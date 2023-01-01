NEWS P!NK kicks off her Summer Carnival World Tour Newsdesk Share with :





Global pop icon P!NK kicked off her Summer Carnival World tour last night in front of a sell-out crowd at Bolton’s University Stadium.



For the first of two sold-out nights at the stadium, fans queued around the venue from the early hours of Wednesday morning to see the opening night of P!NK’s highly anticipated Summer Carnival World Tour and they were not disappointed.



Following special guests KidCutUp, GAYLE and Irish rockers, The Script, and with the sun setting over the stadium, P!NK exploded onto the stage, opening up her set with her huge hit Get The Party Started.



Regarded as one of the best live performers in the business, she went on to enthral the audience with an epic two-hour high energy set, packed with many of her biggest hits including Raise Your Glass, What About Us, Trustfall, Cover Me In Sunshine, which saw her daughter Willow join her on stage, and Just Give Me a Reason, before closing the show to So What, which saw her flying over the audience on her custom-design cable system.



Summer Carnival 2023 will play tonight at University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, before heading to the Stadium of Light, Sunderland for two nights (10th & 11th June), then onto Villa Park, Birmingham on the 13th June. Her final UK performances will be as headliner at London’s iconic Hyde Park as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on the 24th and 25th June.



Search and buy tour tickets below right now through our trusted partner Ticketmaster.

