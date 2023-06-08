N-Dubz announce first album in 13 years

N-Dubz are to release their first album in more than a decade.

The hip hop trio - which consists of Dappy, Tulisa, Fazer - have not put out a record since 'Love.Live.Life' in 2010 but have today (08.06.23) announced that their fourth studio album 'Timeless' will be available from August 4, and a press release described the album as "a cohesive record that tackles issues such as toxic relationships, mental health, and growing up in inner-city London".

A trailer for the album sees the three members - who achieved mainstream success in their late 2000s heyday with three consecutive platinum-selling albums - sitting in various poses whilst wearing beige outfits whilst a clock is heard ticking in the background and eventually the album's title is heard being repeatedly sung out.

The 'I Need You' hitmakers returned to the charts earlier this year with singles 'Charmer', ‘Trust No One (Tour Bus Freestyle), and ‘February’, whilst other tracks from the forthcoming album include the Michael Jackson-inspired ‘Habibti’, story-based song ' ‘The Ick’ and R and B ballad 'Believe Me Now'.

The announcement comes following a sell-out reunion tour for the group towards the end of last year- which took place across various arenas up and down the country in November and December 2022, including four sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena - and just weeks ahead of their summer shows, which will seem them back on the road back on the road playing open-air venues from the Isle of Wight festival to a show at Margate’s Dreamland.

'Timeless' is set for release on August 4.

Watch the trailer for the album at: https://youtu.be/5nAXAMRNdbQ

Pre-order for the album live now at https://n-dubz.lnk.to/TimelessAlbum