Blueface arrested for robbery during courthouse appearance

Blueface was arrested for robbery when he arrived at a Las Vegas courthouse on Wednesday for a hearing about a separate case.

Clark County Detention Center records show that the Thotiana rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was taken into custody as he entered the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday. The 26-year-old is being held on a $20,000 (£16,000) bond for the charge.

Porter attended the Nevada courthouse on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in a separate attempted murder case when he was arrested on the robbery charge.

Lawyers for Porter told TMZ they were in the dark on the specifics behind the new arrest, but added, "We look forward to vigorously defending him on both cases."

No details on the alleged robbery were revealed in the court documents.

The rapper was arrested in November 2022 and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun following a shooting that occurred on 8 October.

Porter has been scheduled to appear in court on the robbery charge on Thursday. His next hearing in the attempted murder case will take place on 14 June, according to FOX5 Las Vegas.