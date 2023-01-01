'They're great songs...' Will Niall Horan be performing 1D classics on tour?

Niall Horan has "never hidden away" from playing One Direction songs on his solo shows.

The 29-year-old pop star shot to global fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Mailk, and Liam Payne in the 'X Factor'-created boy band in 2010 and has since gone on to launch a successful solo career since they went on hiatus in 2015 but still thinks the classics as "great songs" and enjoys performing them today.

Speaking on Apple Music One when asked if he would be playing any classic tracks on his upcoming tour, he told Zane Lowe: "More than likely, yeah. I've never been one to hide away from it. They're great songs. There's so many on there that feel like my kind of stuff as well. And it's good to make new versions of as well."

In recent times, rumours have circulated that a reunion between the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers is on the cards especially following Harry's appearance on James Corden's final episode of 'The Late Late Show' but Niall was quick to explain that no conversation regarding a comeback has ever happened even though they are all on speaking terms.

He added: "Oh, it's not like it's ever stopped. The Corden one is just a big moment in... A long line of… It's in most interviews. I'll talk about it in... Yeah, so it's not like it's ever stopped. It's just like the conversation hasn't happened. It's a great legacy to have. No, I don't think it sucks the air out of the room. It's more, the answer's still the same. The conversation hasn't happened. We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn't happened. God knows whether it ends up being. It could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn't been spoken about, so…"

Meanwhile, the 'Heaven' hitmaker is set to release his third studio album 'The Show' on June 9 ahead of his 2024 world tour and described the record as the "most emotional" one that he has ever made.

He added: "Probably more so then, yeah. The most emotional record I've made I'd imagine because I had this massive period of reflection looking into the future a bit, looking left and right more than I've ever done. When you're in the rat race, you tend to just go. Yeah, exactly. So as I said, when you're on the roll, you just go with it. You don't do any thinking when you're 17 to 20-something. You just go. There's no time for thinking, just having fun and enjoying it."